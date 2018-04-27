SK rehearses for Moon-Kim summit

The story appears on
SOUTH Korean officials yesterday had a final rehearsal for today’s summit with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to check all of preparations for the historic meeting, the Blue House of South Korea said.
Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the final rehearsal was performed for about an hour from 2pm in the border village of Goyang.
Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un are due to hold their first summit meeting in the South Korean side of the border village today, when Kim will become the first DPRK leader to cross the border onto South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Kim will walk over the military demarcation line, marked only by a low cement slab in a narrow aisle between blue pavilions, called T2 and T3, sitting in the middle of Panmunjom and straddling the two Koreas.
Kim will be greeted by Moon beside the Military Armistice Commission meeting room. The two leaders will be escorted by a South Korean traditional honor guard to a Panmunjom square for a welcoming ceremony.
The square is located between the Freedom House and the Peace House, a three-story building recently renovated for the Moon-Kim summit.
After the welcoming ceremony, Moon and Kim will move to Peace House, where Kim will sign his name into the guestbook and be photographed with Moon on the first floor before starting the summit talks on the second floor.
For the third-ever inter-Korean summit after the first and second ones in 2000 and 2007, respectively, six out of the seven members of Moon’s major entourage participated in the final rehearsal.
