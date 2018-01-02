SK wants early talks after Kim move

Home » World

SEOUL yesterday proposed high-level talks with Pyongyang next Tuesday, after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un called for better relations and said his country might attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Kim used his annual New Year address to warn he has a “nuclear button” on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialog and taking part in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a press conference that Seoul was “reiterating our willingness to hold talks with North Korea at any time and place in any form.” The government proposes to hold high-level government talks with North Korea next Tuesday at the Peace House in Panmunjom, Cho said, referring to a truce village on the border between the two Koreas.

“We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties.”

The Koreas, divided by a Demilitarized Zone since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, last held high-level talks in 2015 to try to ease tensions. Those talks failed to reach an agreement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has long favored engagement to ease tensions with North Korea, earlier yesterday welcomed Kim’s suggestion of an opportunity for dialog.

However, he indicated that improvements in ties must go hand in hand with steps toward denuclearization of North Korea, which has rattled the international community in recent months with multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test — purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.

Pyongyang has shrugged off a raft of new sanctions and heightened rhetoric from Washington as it drives forward with its weapons program, which it says is for defense against United States aggression.

Kim’s comments on Monday were the first indication of North Korea’s willingness to take part in the Winter Games from February 9 to 25.

Moon called them a “positive response” to Seoul’s hopes that the Pyeongchang Olympics would be a “groundbreaking opportunity for peace” and urged officials to come up with measures to realize North Korea’s participation.

In his speech on Monday, Kim said the Olympics could provide a reason for officials from the neighbors “to meet in the near future.”

He added: “Since we are compatriots of the same blood as South Koreans, it is natural for us to share their pleasure over the auspicious event and help them.”

The main venues for the Games are just 80 kilometers from the heavily fortified border with North Korea and the build-up to the event has been overshadowed by the nuclear weapons stand-off.

But Seoul and the Games’ organizers are keen for North Korea to take part.

Analysts say its participation at Pyeongchang is likely, given Kim’s remarks about sending a delegation there.

Two North Korean athletes — pairs figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik — qualified for the Games but Pyongyang’s Olympic Committee missed a deadline to confirm to the International Skating Union that they would participate. They could still be invited to compete by the International Olympic Committee.