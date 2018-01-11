SK’s leader ‘willing to talk’ to NK’s Kim

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday he would be willing to sit down with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, as the international community welcomed an agreement for Pyongyang to send its athletes to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Games in Pyeongchang next month have long been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions, with North Korea launching missiles capable of reaching the US mainland in recent months and detonating its most powerful nuclear device to date.

But Pyongyang — which boycotted the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul — on Tuesday agreed to send athletes and officials to the event as the two Koreas held their first formal talks for two years at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.

“It is only the beginning,” Moon told a press conference. “Yesterday was the first step and I think we had a good start. Bringing North Korea to talks for denuclearization is the next step we must take.”

He was willing to hold a summit “at any time,” he said, as long as it was under the right conditions.

“But it cannot be a meeting for meeting’s sake. To hold a summit, the right conditions must be created and certain outcomes must be guaranteed.”

Moon said late yesterday the United States is open to talks with North Korea “at appropriate times” if Pyongyang agrees.

“At appropriate times and circumstances, the United States is open if North Korea wants to talk,” US President Donald Trump told Moon during a phone call.

The US leader also denied American media reports he was considering launching a strike against North Korea, stressing “there will be no military action during the inter-Korean dialogue.”

The Blue House said Trump and Moon agreed in the 30-minute call that the inter-Korean talks would extend beyond the Winter Olympics and would “naturally lead to a dialogue between the two Koreas for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said the agreement was a “great step forward in the Olympic spirit.”

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon said North Korea was expected to send “a massive delegation of between 400-500 people” to Pyeongchang.

Moon said Seoul had no plans to ease its unilateral sanctions at present. He said the aim of sanctions was to bring North Korea to talks, and “stronger sanctions and pressures could further heighten tensions and lead to accidental armed conflicts.”