May 7, 2018

Samaritan worshippers pray

Source: AFP | 00:15 UTC+8 May 7, 2018 | Print Edition

SAMARITAN worshippers gather to pray at Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, during a Passover ceremony yesterday. The Samaritans are a community of a few hundred people living in Israel
and in the Nablus area, who trace their lineage to the ancient Israelites Moses led out of Egypt. 

