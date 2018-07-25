The story appears on
July 25, 2018
Saudi woman cited
A young Saudi Arabian woman has been charged in the western city of Taif with breaking the country’s anti-harassment laws for jumping on stage and hugging a popular singer as he performed. Al-Madina newspaper reported yesterday the woman was arrested this month at a festival when Majid Almohandis, an Iraqi-born singer with Saudi citizenship, was performing his solo act. She faces a possible two years in prison and 100,000 Riyal (US$27,000) fine .
