July 25, 2018

Saudi woman cited

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 25, 2018 | Print Edition

A young Saudi Arabian woman has been charged in the western city of Taif with breaking the country’s anti-harassment laws for jumping on stage and hugging a popular singer as he performed. Al-Madina newspaper reported yesterday the woman was arrested this month at a festival when Majid Almohandis, an Iraqi-born singer with Saudi citizenship, was performing his solo act. She faces a possible two years in prison and 100,000 Riyal (US$27,000) fine .

