August 15, 2018
Sculptor apologizes
A statue of a child wearing what appears to be a hazardous material suit unveiled near the site of a Japanese nuclear disaster has drawn a barrage of criticism from residents and forced the sculptor to apologize.
The 6.2-meter high statue, “Sun Child”, was put up in the city of Fukushima, north of Tokyo, this month and shows a child in what appears to be a bright yellow “hazmat” suit holding a helmet in one arm. A major earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, led to meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident in 1986. Sculptor Kenji Yanobe said in a statement on his website that he sincerely apologized to those “who were upset by my artwork.”
