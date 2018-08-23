Settlement paid

Home » World

The city of Los Angeles will pay almost US$2 million to the family of a homeless man who was fatally shot by police in 2015 in a video-taped incident that went viral. The Los Angeles City Council in a 12-2 vote on Tuesday approved the US$1.95-million settlement that had been reached in May. Charly “Africa” Keunang, 43, a native of Cameroon with a history of mental illness, was shot five times by police outside his tent on a sidewalk in LA’s Skid Row homeless district.