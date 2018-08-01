Sex abuse endemic in aid sector: watchdog

Home » World

International aid groups are failing to tackle “horror” sexual abuse and harassment in the charity sector, Britain’s aid watchdog said yesterday after the revelation of sexual misconduct by aid workers sparked global outrage this year.

The International Development Committee said the response by the humanitarian sector toward widespread sexual abuse was “reactive, patchy and sluggish” and “one of complacency, verging on complicity.”

The aid world has come under intense scrutiny since it was revealed that Oxfam staff used prostitutes in Haiti during a relief mission after the country’s 2010 earthquake.

Reports have also surfaced of Syrian women being sexually exploited in return for aid, and the harassment of women in the head offices of global charities.

“Sexual exploitation and abuse is happening and it is happening across organizations, countries and institutions. It is endemic, and it has been for a long time,” according to a report by IDC, a parliamentary committee which monitors the performance of Britain’s development aid ministry.

“The abject failure of the international aid sector to get to grips with this issue, leaving victims at the mercy of those who seek to use power to abuse others ... must be tackled,” said Stephen Twigg, chairman of the IDC.

‘We failed’

A survey by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in February found more than 120 staff members from about 20 leading global charities were fired or lost their jobs in 2017 over sexual misconduct.

“We know we failed to protect vulnerable women in Haiti, and we accept we should have reported more clearly at the time — for that we are truly sorry,” said Caroline Thomson, who chairs Oxfam’s Council of Trustees.

The IDC said the aid industry had a “culture of denial” which penalized victims for speaking. The report also said there needed to be a global register of aid workers to ensure accountability, and better reporting mechanisms.

“The increased public attention on safeguarding has resulted in more people coming forward to report allegations and incidents,” said Judith Brodie, the interim head of Bond, the British network for agencies working in overseas development.