July 31, 2018

Sharing racism stories

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 31, 2018 | Print Edition

Thousands of immigrants in Germany have taken to Twitter to share their experiences of everyday racism under the hashtag #MeTwo, inspired by a Turkish-German soccer star who recently quit Germany’s national team citing racism. Mesut Ozil, the son of Turkish immigrants, quit Germany’s national team earlier this month citing racism he faced in Germany because of his Turkish roots.

