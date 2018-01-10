The story appears on
January 10, 2018
Shell employees accused of stealing fuel
Singaporean authorities have arrested 17 men for allegedly stealing fuel from a major Shell refinery, and seized an oil tanker and millions of dollars in cash.
The suspects, aged between 30 and 63, were detained in raids across Singapore on Sunday after the Anglo-Dutch energy giant first alerted police in August. Several of the suspects were Shell employees.
A total of S$3.05 million (US$2.3 million) in cash was recovered along with a 12,000-ton tanker, which police believe was where the stolen oil was being transferred. The suspects’ bank accounts have also been frozen, police added.
Authorities charged 11 of the men in court yesterday, including eight Singaporean employees of Shell and two Vietnamese men — a crew member and the captain from the oil tanker Prime South.
The oil was allegedly stolen from the Pulau Bukom industrial site in western Singapore, which Shell describes as one of its most important production centers in the world. The fuel was taken on at least three occasions, according to court documents seen by AFP.
On November 21, five Shell employees were alleged to have taken fuel worth nearly S$1.28 million. A further three Shell employees were alleged to have taken S$438,000 worth of fuel on January 5.
Shell confirmed that eight of the men were “former or current” employees. The company anticipates a “short delay in the supply operations at Bukom.”
Singapore is one of the world’s largest oil trading hubs with huge quantities of crude from the Middle East passing through the city-state before going on to East Asia, and several oil majors have local refineries.
