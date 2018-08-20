Shipwrecks plundered report

Home » World

Britain said it will work with Indonesia and Malaysia to investigate reports that the wrecks of ships sunk during World War II have been plundered by pirates. The shipwrecks hold the remains of hundreds of sailors and civilians and are considered war graves. The Mail on Sunday newspaper said the wrecks of four ships in waters off Malaysia and Indonesia had been looted for scrap metal. The four vessels were carrying evacuees when they were attacked by Japanese bombers in 1942.