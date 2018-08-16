The story appears on
Shooting at Walmart
A man pulled a gun during a dispute with another customer in Walmart checkout lines near Philadelphia and opened fire, wounding several people before fleeing but was later arrested after crashing into a police vehicle, police said on Tuesday. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the gunfire at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center, Cheltenham Township Chief of Police John Frye said. Hesaid the gunfire started after some type of altercation between customers in separate lines near the cash register.
