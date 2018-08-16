Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Shooting at Walmart

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

A man pulled a gun during a dispute with another customer in Walmart checkout lines near Philadelphia and opened fire, wounding several people before fleeing but was later arrested after crashing into a police vehicle, police said on Tuesday. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the gunfire at the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center, Cheltenham Township Chief of Police John Frye said. Hesaid the gunfire started after some type of altercation between customers in separate lines near the cash register.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿