Shrinking spring hits Pakistani farmers

Adil Khan’s hopes for a good harvest are fading again this year as he inspects his orchard of apricot and loquat trees in the mountains of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Usually, fruit in the two-hectare family orchard is ready to pick only by the last week of May.

But this year, and in other years since 2013, much of the harvest has ripened by mid-April — nearly a month early.

With less time to grow, the fruit is half its normal size — and his income is shrinking too, the 34-year-old farmer said.

“We are really at loss,” he said. “The fruits have ripened in the middle of their growth.”

Pakistan’s farmers are struggling to bring in a harvest as the country’s weather patterns shift as a result of climate change. The problem, farmers agree, is that spring is getting shorter, hotter and earlier.

Pakistan’s weather officials say they’ve also noticed the shift.

“We have clearly observed through our weather monitoring stations all through Pakistan that springtime has not only warmed by more than 3 degrees Celsius in recent years but also shrunk from 45 days to less than 10 days over last two decades,” said Ghulam Rasul, director general of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

One consequence of the decline in production is soaring vegetable and fruit imports from China, India, Afghanistan, Thailand and New Zealand.

Aslam Pakhali, chair of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporter and Importers Association, said nearly 30 percent of the vegetables and fruits are now imported. Pakistan exported surplus vegetables and fruit before 2010.

To adapt to the changing conditions, farmers need access to hardy new fruit and vegetable varieties that can grow over a shorter season,

Meanwhile, some farmers are adjusting to changing spring weather by cutting out some of their vegetable production altogether and turning to things like raising chickens.

But a lack of resources makes such shifts difficult for many.