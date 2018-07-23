Advanced Search

July 23, 2018

Smiling Prince George

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 July 23, 2018 | Print Edition

A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain’s royal family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth’s great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate’s three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.

