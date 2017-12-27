The story appears on
Page A8
December 27, 2017
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Sound of Music’ star dies at age 68
Heather Menzies-Urich, a star of “The Sound of Music,” the movie that continues to win hearts worldwide after more than half a century, died at age 68, an industry source said Monday.
“We... mourn the passing of Heather Menzies-Urich,” the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, which holds the rights to the musical, said on its website.
“We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”
Menzies-Urich, then a teenager, had the role of Louisa von Trapp, one of the children of Captain von Trapp played by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who starred with English actress Julie Andrews.
Menzies-Urich’s son, Ryan Urich, said she had been diagnosed with brain cancer and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by family, according to celebrity website TMZ, as well as Variety magazine’s website.
Menzies-Urich was born in Toronto, Canada.
After the death of her husband, Robert Urich, who was a US television star, in 2002, Menzies-Urich founded The Robert Urich Foundation to support cancer research and patient care. On the group’s website, she wrote that she tried to live by her late husband’s motto: “Never give up — never, ever give up.”
“The Sound of Music” opened on Broadway in 1959 and was made into a movie in 1965.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.