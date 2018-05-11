South Korea’s tragic ship raised

Home » World

FAMILY members of victims are in attendance as the salvaged wreck of South Korea’s ferry Sewol is lifted upright yesterday at a port in Mokpo, about 400 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The overloaded 6,825-ton vessel was carrying 476 people when it capsized and sank in waters off Jindo Island on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people, mostly high school students on an excursion. The wreck was salvaged in March 2017 and towed to Mokpo. The Sewol sinking and botched rescue efforts dealt a crushing blow to now-ousted President

Park Geun-hye. The disaster was mainly due to human error — an illegal redesign of the ship, an overloaded cargo bay, inexperienced crew and a questionable relationship between the ship’s operators and state regulators. Captain Lee Jun-seok, one of the first to be rescued, was sentenced to life in prison for “murder through willful negligence,” and sentences ranging from two to 12 years were imposed on 14 other crew members. Of the victims, 250 were students from Danwon High School in Ansan. — Xinhua