The story appears on
Page A11
August 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Stampede kills 2
A stampede yesterday among thousands of mourners at the funeral of a powerful Indian politician killed two people and injured 47, a doctor at a government hospital said. Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a dominant figure in the politics of southern India, died on Tuesday aged 94. The stampede happened when a sudden rush among mourners arriving at the site caused many to lose their balance and fall, the Times of India newspaper said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.