August 9, 2018

Stampede kills 2

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 9, 2018 | Print Edition

A stampede yesterday among thousands of mourners at the funeral of a powerful Indian politician killed two people and injured 47, a doctor at a government hospital said. Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a dominant figure in the politics of southern India, died on Tuesday aged 94. The stampede happened when a sudden rush among mourners arriving at the site caused many to lose their balance and fall, the Times of India newspaper said.

World
