Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 2, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Stormy weather

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Okinawa residents braced for large waves and violent winds yesterday after weather authorities warned of a fierce cyclone approaching the southern Japanese island. Typhoon Prapiroon was closing in on Okinawa’s capital Naha yesterday afternoon while packing gusts of up to 144 kilometers per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It was expected to draw close to the Okinawa Island last night through to the morning before veering toward southwestern Japan and the Korean peninsula, the agency said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿