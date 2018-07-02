Stormy weather

Home » World

Okinawa residents braced for large waves and violent winds yesterday after weather authorities warned of a fierce cyclone approaching the southern Japanese island. Typhoon Prapiroon was closing in on Okinawa’s capital Naha yesterday afternoon while packing gusts of up to 144 kilometers per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It was expected to draw close to the Okinawa Island last night through to the morning before veering toward southwestern Japan and the Korean peninsula, the agency said.