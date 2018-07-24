The story appears on
Page A8
July 24, 2018
Study sheds light on homelessness trends
More than half of homeless families in Britain have at least one adult in work after a sharp rise in the number of employed people unable to afford a secure home, a leading homelessness charity said yesterday.
More than 33,000 working families do not have a stable place to live, a 73 percent rise from 2013, according to a study by Shelter’s social housing commission that blamed rising rents, a freeze on benefits and a shortage of social housing.
“It’s disgraceful that even when families are working every hour they can, they’re still forced to live through the grim reality of homelessness,” said Shelter CEO Polly Neate in a statement.
“In many cases, these are parents who work all day or night before returning to a cramped hostel or B&B (bed and breakfast) where their whole family is forced to share a room.”
Mary Smith, 47, works full time in retail and lives in a hostel near London with her three sons after she was evicted by her landlord and became unable to afford private rent.
“I was brought up by a very proud Irish woman, and taught that you don’t discuss things like your finances — so letting my colleagues at work know what’s happening is very hard,” said Smith in a statement.
Overall, homelessness has risen in England for more than six years, with 80,000 families in temporary accommodation including more than 120,000 children, data show.
The proportion of working homeless families, from security guards to hotel workers, has increased at different rates across Britain, with the East Midlands and North West England faring the worst, the report found.
