Suspect detained

Home » World

German police yesterday detained a Russian man suspected of planning a bomb attack in Germany after turning to radical Islam, prosecutors said.

Police said the 31-year-old suspect, named as Magomed-Ali C. under German privacy rules, had acted collectively with a French national, Clement B., who was detained in Marseille, France, in April last year. Magomed-Ali C, arrested in a raid on his apartment in Berlin, had stored large quantities of the explosive triacetone triperoxide in October 2016, a statement by the General Prosecutor’s Office said.