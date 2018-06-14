The story appears on
Page A9
June 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Suspect in psychiatric unit
A FRENCH judicial official says the suspect in a hostage-taking in central Paris has been transferred overnight to a psychiatric unit. The official spoke anonymously yesterday because he was not allowed to discuss an ongoing investigation.
A four-hour hostage standoff ended on Tuesday after police arrested the armed suspect, a 26-year-old man born in Morocco. Two hostages were freed. There was no indication of an extremist motive, police said. A probe has been opened for kidnapping and sequestration, attempted homicide and violence with a weapon.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.