Suspect in psychiatric unit

A FRENCH judicial official says the suspect in a hostage-taking in central Paris has been transferred overnight to a psychiatric unit. The official spoke anonymously yesterday because he was not allowed to discuss an ongoing investigation.

A four-hour hostage standoff ended on Tuesday after police arrested the armed suspect, a 26-year-old man born in Morocco. Two hostages were freed. There was no indication of an extremist motive, police said. A probe has been opened for kidnapping and sequestration, attempted homicide and violence with a weapon.