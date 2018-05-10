Advanced Search

May 10, 2018

Sweet taste of chocolate on highway

Source: AFP | 00:36 UTC+8 May 10, 2018 | Print Edition

THIS video grab taken from Polish private TVN channel shows 12 tons of hot chocolate poured out over the A2 highway between Wrzesnia and Slupca near Poznan, western Poland, after the truck transporting the sweet freight crashed through a traffic barrier yesterday. After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes, blocking traffic in both directions, police said. The driver was hospitalized with a broken arm. Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometers before authorities closed down the highway. The chocolate turned rock solid in the open air. — AFP

﻿

 

﻿