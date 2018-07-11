Swiss probe 6 officials for 1MDB bribery

Home » World

Switzerland is investigating six people on suspicion of bribing foreign officials and other offenses, as part of a money laundering investigation into Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the Swiss attorney general’s office said yesterday.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is not one of the “public officials under accusation”, the statement said. It was issued after Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber met with his Malaysian counterpart Tommy Thomas in Kuala Lumpur.

1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB as it is known, is at the center of money laundering investigations in at least six countries, including Switzerland, Malaysia and the United States.

The US Department of Justice has said an estimated US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, a fund founded by Najib.

The six people under investigation by Swiss authorities are two former officials from 1MDB, two former officials from Abu Dhabi sovereign funds and two officials of Saudi energy group Petrosaudi, the Swiss attorney general’s statement said.

At a press conference, Lauber said Switzerland was investigating funds linked to both 1MDB and SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

“The whole funding of 1MDB and SRC International is about $7 billion,” Lauber said, referring to the funds his office says originated from 1MDB and SRC and flowed through the global financial system from 2009 to 2015.

“This is just what we saw in our investigations in Switzerland, so a part (of it) most likely went through Switzerland and other parts went somewhere else,” Lauber said.