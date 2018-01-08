Sydney swelters through hottest day

Home » World

Sydney sweltered through one of its hottest days on record yesterday as temperatures soared in southern Australia and authorities imposed a fire ban in a sizzling start to summer.

Australia’s largest city recorded its hottest day since 1939 as the mercury rose to 47.3 degree Celsius in the western suburb of Penrith.

More than 200 weather records were broken nationwide during the last summer, with intense heatwaves, bushfires and flooding plaguing the December 2016-February 2017 season.

Top tennis players were called off the courts yesterday at the Sydney International, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open Grand Slam, after thermometers recorded temperatures over 40 degrees.

The heat took its toll on French star Kristina Mladenovic, who retired midway through her match citing heat stress.

“43 degrees but probably 50 on court when started. I’m sorry to the fans. I think it’s first time in my career I retired a match..it says it all,” the world number 11 tweeted.

Australian and English cricketers slogging through the final Ashes match in Sydney may have also experienced the hottest day on record for a Test match in Australia.

Weather stations near the Sydney Cricket Ground were recording maximum temperatures of 43.4-43.7 degree Celsius yesterday.

Total fire bans were imposed to cut the risk of bush fires.