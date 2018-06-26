The story appears on
June 26, 2018
Synagogue attackers
A Swedish court yesterday sentenced two refugees and one rejected asylum seeker to prison for attacking a synagogue with Molotov cocktails in the wake of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last year.
The court in the city of Gothenburg sentenced a 19-year-old Syrian to one year and three months in prison, while two Palestinians, aged 24 and 22, received two years. The prosecution argued that the charges were aggravated by “the crime’s motive to violate an ethnic group because of its beliefs.”
