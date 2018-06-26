Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

June 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Synagogue attackers

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A Swedish court yesterday sentenced two refugees and one rejected asylum seeker to prison for attacking a synagogue with Molotov cocktails in the wake of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last year.

The court in the city of Gothenburg sentenced a 19-year-old Syrian to one year and three months in prison, while two Palestinians, aged 24 and 22, received two years. The prosecution argued that the charges were aggravated by “the crime’s motive to violate an ethnic group because of its beliefs.”

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿