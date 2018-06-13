Advanced Search

June 13, 2018

Tainted egg scare

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 13, 2018 | Print Edition

German authorities have pulled some 73,000 Dutch eggs from supermarket shelves after they were found to be contaminated with fipronil, the same insecticide that sparked a huge food scare last year.

The agriculture ministry of Lower Saxony said the batch of tainted eggs had come from an organic firm in the Netherlands, but insisted there was currently no danger to human health.

