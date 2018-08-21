Taliban rejects new cease-fire proposal

Home » World

The Taliban yesterday rejected an Afghan government offer of a cease-fire and will persist with their attacks, two militia commanders said, as insurgents ambushed three buses carrying nearly 200 holiday makers.

The two Taliban commanders said their supreme leader had rejected President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of a three-month cease-fire, beginning with this week’s Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday.

In June, the Taliban observed a cease-fire over the three-day Eid al-Fitr festival, leading to unprecedented scenes of government soldiers and militants embracing on the frontline, and raising hopes for talks.

But one of the commanders said the June cease-fire had only helped the US forces that the Taliban are trying to drive out of the country.

Taliban leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhunzada rejected the new offer on the grounds it would only prolong the US-led mission.

An official in Ghani’s office said the three-month cease-fire offer was conditional, and if the Taliban did not respect it, the government would continue military operations.

The Taliban have launched a wave of attacks across the country in recent weeks, including one on the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul. Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting.

The rejection of Ghani’s cease-fire came as government officials tried to secure the release of at least 170 civilians and 20 members of the security forces taken hostage in the northern province of Kunduz.

The Taliban have confirmed they had captured “three buses packed with passengers.” “We decided to seize the buses after intelligence that many men working with Afghan security forces were traveling to Kabul,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said by telephone.

“We have taken the buses to a safe area to prevent any clashes and we are now identifying members of the security forces,” he said, adding that all civilians would be released.

Kunduz provincial council member Sayed Assadullah Sadat said the people on the buses were traveling to be with their families in Kabul for the holiday.

A senior interior ministry official in Kabul said officials in the area were in talks with Taliban leaders in Kunduz to free the estimated 190 hostages.