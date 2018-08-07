The story appears on
August 7, 2018
Tanker explodes
A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded yesterday on a highway overpass near the northern Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as it partially collapsed the raised roadway, police said.Some people were reportedly hit by flying glass as windows shattered in nearby buildings.
