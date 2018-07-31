Advanced Search

July 31, 2018

Taxiway wrong turn

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 31, 2018 | Print Edition

Narita airport, Japan’s main international gateway, was forced to shut one of its two runways yesterday when a plane entered the wrong taxiway after landing, local media reported. The Boeing 787 Air Canada flight from Montreal, carrying about 210 passengers and crew, was stranded for hours on the taxiway under construction alongside the runway, public broadcaster NHK said. There were no reports of injuries.

