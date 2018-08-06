Advanced Search

August 6, 2018

Teacher sets Atlantic rowing record

Source: AP | 01:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2018 | Print Edition

An American high school science teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, has rowed solo across the Atlantic, setting a record for a west-to-east crossing.

Bryce Carlson arrived at St Mary in the Scilly Isles, off England’s southwestern tip, late Saturday — 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes after setting out from St John’s, Newfoundland.

The 37-year-old rowed more than 3,200 kilometers in his 6-meter boat, Lucille. He said he had “a lot of luck along the way.”

The Ocean Rowing Society listed Carlson’s time on its website as the fastest for a west-to-east unsupported solo row. The previous record was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.

Carlson is also the first American to complete the feat, according to the society.

