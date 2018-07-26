The story appears on
Page A10
July 26, 2018
Tears over spilt beer
Police in Poland say a truck carrying hundreds of bottles of Czech beer overturned on a road in the southwest of the country, causing people to take to social media to lament the loss.
Andrej Spyrka, a police spokesman in Prudnik, said yesterday the load of Holba and Litovel beer was poorly fastened and caused the Polish truck transporting it to overturn on a roundabout Tuesday afternoon. The truck was traveling from the Czech Republic to the city of Wroclaw, in southwestern Poland.
