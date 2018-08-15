Tech firms could face heavy fines under new Australian cyber laws

Home » World

Tech companies could face fines up to A$10 million (US$7.3 million) if they fail to hand over customer information or data to Australian police under tough cyber laws unveiled yesterday.

The government is updating its communication laws to compel local and international providers to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, saying criminals were using technology, including encryption, to hide their activities.

The legislation, first canvassed by Canberra last year, will take into account privacy concerns by “expressly” preventing the weakening of encryption or the introduction of so-called backdoors, Cyber Security Minister Angus Taylor said.

Taylor said over the past year, some 200 operations involving serious criminal and terrorism-related investigations were negatively impacted by the current laws.

“We know that more than 90 percent of data lawfully intercepted by the Australian Federal Police now uses some form of encryption,” he added in a statement.

“We must ensure our laws reflect the rapid take-up of secure online communications by those who seek to do us harm.”

The laws have been developed in consultation with the tech and communications industries and Taylor stressed that the government did not want to “break the encryption systems” of companies.

“The (law enforcement) agencies are convinced we can get the balance right here,” he told broadcaster ABC.

“We are only asking them to do what they are capable of doing. We are not asking them to create vulnerabilities in their systems that will reduce the security because we know we need high levels of security in our communications.”

The type of help that could be requested by Canberra will include asking a provider to remove electronic protections, concealing covert operations by government agencies, and helping with access to devices or services.

If companies did not comply with the requests, they face fines of up to A$10 million, while individuals could be hit with penalties of up to A$50,000. The requests can be challenged in court.

The draft legislation expands the obligations to assist investigators from domestic telecom businesses to encompass foreign companies, including any communications providers operating in Australia.

This could cover social media giants such as Facebook, WhatsApp and gaming platforms with chat facilities.

The Digital Industry Group, which represents tech firms including Facebook, Google and Twitter in Australia, said providers were already working with police to respond to requests within existing laws and their terms of service.