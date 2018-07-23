The story appears on
Page A8
July 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Teen raped by brother jailed for abortion
A 15-year-old Indonesian girl who was raped by her brother has been sentenced to six months in prison for having an abortion, police said yesterday.
Both the girl and her 18-year-old brother were convicted on Thursday by the District Court of Muara Bulian in Batanghari district in Jambi province, said Singgih Hermawan, deputy chief of the local police.
The brother received a two-year prison sentence for sex with a minor, Hermawan said.
Abortion is illegal in Indonesia, but is allowed in cases of rape, especially if the woman’s life is at risk. However, the abortion must take place within one and a half months of becoming pregnant and be performed by professionals.
The girl had her abortion when she was six months’ pregnant, according to a court official. Her mother is facing charges for aiding the abortion.
It was revealed in court that the girl had been raped eight times since September. In May, residents discovered a headless fetus near a palm oil plantation. Local police made the arrests in June.
The defendants and their lawyers accepted the sentences, which also ruled that the girl and her brother must undergo rehabilitation at the Institute for Special Education of Children.
It was not clear whether the prosecutors, who had demanded a one-year prison sentence for the girl and seven years for her brother, would appeal the sentences.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.