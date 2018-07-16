The story appears on
July 16, 2018
Teenagers drown
Five teenage footballers drowned in a river in southeast Bangladesh moments after they played a friendly match between supporters of Argentina and Brazil, police said yesterday. Police recovered the bodies from the Matamuhuri river at Chokoria town on Saturday night, some six hours after the boys drowned as they went to bathe in the coastal river following the match.
