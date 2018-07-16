Advanced Search

July 16, 2018

Teenagers drown

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Five teenage footballers drowned in a river in southeast Bangladesh moments after they played a friendly match between supporters of Argentina and Brazil, police said yesterday. Police recovered the bodies from the Matamuhuri river at Chokoria town on Saturday night, some six hours after the boys drowned as they went to bathe in the coastal river following the match.

