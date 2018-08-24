The story appears on
August 24, 2018
Tehran flights cut
British Airways said yesterday it is suspending flights between London and Tehran because they are not commercially viable.
The route was reinstated in the wake of a 2015 accord between Western powers and Iran under which most international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on the country’s nuclear program. Three months ago, US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal, blasting it as flawed and reimposing sanctions to choke Iran’s economy and force it to renegotiate or change direction.
