July 17, 2018
Tent collapse
Fifteen people were injured yesterday at a public rally for Narendra Modi after a tent collapsed on the Indian prime minister’s audience, police said. Modi had started to extol his government’s achievements when the tent’s canopy fell onto the crowd amid heavy rain, seriously injuring two people. “The incident happened about 100 meters from the dais as the prime minister began to address the rally,” state police official Anuj Sharma said.
