The story appears on
Page A10
July 31, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Terrorism feared in Tajikistan tour attack
A HIT-AND-RUN driver killed four foreign cyclists in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act, the Central Asian country’s interior minister said yesterday.
The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed on Sunday, Tajik authorities said. Three more, from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France, were injured — and one of them also had a stab wound.
Security forces pursuing suspects in the attack killed four, including one as he was resisting arrest, and detained a fifth man, the interior ministry said.
“We are looking into all versions — accident, robbery ... including a terrorist act,” Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a briefing.
Among the four suspects killed was the owner of the car, which police believe struck the tourists as they were cycling through a rural area 90 kilometers southeast of the capital Dushanbe.
The US Embassy said it could not name the US victims because of privacy restrictions and said it also considered the incident to be an intentional attack.
“We strongly condemn the cruelty of the attackers and recognize that they in no way represent the kindness and hospitality of the Tajik people,” the embassy said in a statement.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.