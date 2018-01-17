Thai court drops royal insult case

Home » World

A Thai court has dropped a case against an elderly historian accused of insulting the monarchy when he questioned official accounts of a 16th-century elephant battle.

Thailand’s strict lese majeste law carries a maximum sentence of 15 years per charge.

Wearing his trademark brimmed hat and walking with a cane, 85-year-old Sulak Sivaraksa welcomed the decision by a Bangkok military court to drop proceedings against him.

But he was unapologetic over comments made at a 2014 seminar that took issue with the official narrative surrounding an elephant-mounted duel between a Thai king and Burmese crown prince said to have taken place more than 400 years ago.

“I stand by the facts, I stand by the truth. I don’t stand by falsehoods,” he said.

Sulak said that the law covers only the king, queen, heir apparent and regent.