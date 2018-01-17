The story appears on
Page A8
January 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thai court drops royal insult case
A Thai court has dropped a case against an elderly historian accused of insulting the monarchy when he questioned official accounts of a 16th-century elephant battle.
Thailand’s strict lese majeste law carries a maximum sentence of 15 years per charge.
Wearing his trademark brimmed hat and walking with a cane, 85-year-old Sulak Sivaraksa welcomed the decision by a Bangkok military court to drop proceedings against him.
But he was unapologetic over comments made at a 2014 seminar that took issue with the official narrative surrounding an elephant-mounted duel between a Thai king and Burmese crown prince said to have taken place more than 400 years ago.
“I stand by the facts, I stand by the truth. I don’t stand by falsehoods,” he said.
Sulak said that the law covers only the king, queen, heir apparent and regent.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.