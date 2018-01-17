Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

January 18, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Thai court drops royal insult case

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 January 18, 2018 | Print Edition

A Thai court has dropped a case against an elderly historian accused of insulting the monarchy when he questioned official accounts of a 16th-century elephant battle.

Thailand’s strict lese majeste law carries a maximum sentence of 15 years per charge.

Wearing his trademark brimmed hat and walking with a cane, 85-year-old Sulak Sivaraksa welcomed the decision by a Bangkok military court to drop proceedings against him.

But he was unapologetic over comments made at a 2014 seminar that took issue with the official narrative surrounding an elephant-mounted duel between a Thai king and Burmese crown prince said to have taken place more than 400 years ago.

“I stand by the facts, I stand by the truth. I don’t stand by falsehoods,” he said.

Sulak said that the law covers only the king, queen, heir apparent and regent.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿