The story appears on
Page A12
April 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thailand seizes US$38m worth of meth
Thai authorities have seized a massive methamphetamine haul worth almost US$38 million near the Laotian border, officials said yesterday, highlighting the kingdom’s role as a pipeline for drugs flooding through Southeast Asia.
Early yesterday authorities found some 788 kilograms of crystal meth — a high-purity form of the stimulant — in an abandoned pick-up truck in northern Chiang Rai province, the heart of the notorious Golden Triangle drug producing zone.
More than 9 million meth tablets were also found in fertilizer bags inside the vehicle, some 100 meters away from the Mekong River that divides Thailand and Laos.
“Both type of drugs were found in the abandoned pick-up truck... in Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai province,” a military official said, requesting anonymity.
He said the drug smugglers had already fled the scene while authorities have detained three Thai men suspected of preparing to move the cache to the next destination.
The Golden Triangle — a remote region where northern Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet — is a base for cartels who churn out huge quantities of opium and meth that are smuggled through porous borders to countries across Asia.
Crystal meth is a stronger form of the drug that sells for around US$60-80 a gram in Thailand.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.