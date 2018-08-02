Thieves nab royal jewels in Sweden

Home » World

Robbers who nabbed two 17th century royal crowns and an orb from a Swedish cathedral remained at large yesterday, a day after fleeing their daring midday heist by motorboat.

The thieves and the jewels are being sought internationally via Interpol, Swedish police spokesman Stefan Dangardt said, noting the objects were a “national treasure” and would be “very difficult to sell.”

The 1611 gold burial crowns belonging to King Karl IX and his wife Queen Christina were originally interred with the couple but were later exhumed and had been displayed in Strangnas Cathedral, 100 kilometers west of Stockholm.

King Karl IX’s crown is made of gold and features crystals and pearls, while Christina’s is smaller and made of gold, precious stones and pearls.

“We have as yet no value of the stolen goods, except that it is a national treasure,” Dangardt said, adding that several people were seen leaving the church by boat or jet ski after the theft.

“There is of course going to be a lot of media interest in these types of objects. There will be pictures in the media. It’s just not possible to sell these kinds of objects," the national police coordinator for thefts of cultural artefacts, Maria Ellior, told news agency TT.