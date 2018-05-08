Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

May 8, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

This WWII bridge is for sale

Source: AFP | 00:41 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

TWO towers of the destroyed Bridge at Remagen are seen yesterday in Erpel near Remagen and
Bonn. German authorities are selling part of the remains of the “Bridge at Remagen” — a World War
II bridgehead into the country — in a rare auction. Built in 1918, the crossing took on vital strategic
importance towards the end of WWII in early 1945. Allied forces rushed to capture it as a route
across the Rhine river and into Germany’s industrial heartland, after Adolf Hitler’s army failed to
demolish it. Ten days after the bridge was taken, weakened by shelling and the passage of some
50,000 Allied troops, it fell, taking 28 US soldiers to their deaths.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿