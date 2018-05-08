The story appears on
Page A9
May 8, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
This WWII bridge is for sale
TWO towers of the destroyed Bridge at Remagen are seen yesterday in Erpel near Remagen and
Bonn. German authorities are selling part of the remains of the “Bridge at Remagen” — a World War
II bridgehead into the country — in a rare auction. Built in 1918, the crossing took on vital strategic
importance towards the end of WWII in early 1945. Allied forces rushed to capture it as a route
across the Rhine river and into Germany’s industrial heartland, after Adolf Hitler’s army failed to
demolish it. Ten days after the bridge was taken, weakened by shelling and the passage of some
50,000 Allied troops, it fell, taking 28 US soldiers to their deaths.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.