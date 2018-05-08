This WWII bridge is for sale

Home » World

TWO towers of the destroyed Bridge at Remagen are seen yesterday in Erpel near Remagen and

Bonn. German authorities are selling part of the remains of the “Bridge at Remagen” — a World War

II bridgehead into the country — in a rare auction. Built in 1918, the crossing took on vital strategic

importance towards the end of WWII in early 1945. Allied forces rushed to capture it as a route

across the Rhine river and into Germany’s industrial heartland, after Adolf Hitler’s army failed to

demolish it. Ten days after the bridge was taken, weakened by shelling and the passage of some

50,000 Allied troops, it fell, taking 28 US soldiers to their deaths.