Thomas Cook cuts SeaWorld

British holiday firm Thomas Cook will stop selling trips to animal parks which keep captive killer whales, including SeaWorld in Florida and Loro Parque in Tenerife, its CEO announced yesterday.

“We have actively engaged with a range of animal welfare specialists in the last 18 months, and taken account of the scientific evidence they have provided,” Peter Fankhauser wrote in a blog post. “We have also taken feedback from our customers,” he added, confirming that tickets to such attractions will no longer be sold from next summer.