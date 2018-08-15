The story appears on
Page A10
August 15, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Threatening letters
Police are investigating two threatening letters containing a white powder that were sent to the American and Israeli embassies in the German capital, authorities said yesterday. Police said the two letters, sent last month, were analyzed by experts and the powder was determined to be a harmless substance. Neither embassy had any comment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.