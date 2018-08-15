Advanced Search

August 15, 2018

Threatening letters

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Police are investigating two threatening letters containing a white powder that were sent to the American and Israeli embassies in the German capital, authorities said yesterday. Police said the two letters, sent last month, were analyzed by experts and the powder was determined to be a harmless substance. Neither embassy had any comment.

