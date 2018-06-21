The story appears on
Page A9
June 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tipped worker wages
Voters in the United States capital Washington approved a measure on Tuesday to require businesses to pay tipped workers at least US$15 per hour as a base hourly wage by 2025.
The Minimum Wage Amendment Act passed with 55.14 percent support, according to the District of Columbia Board of Elections. Employers of tipped workers are currently exempt from paying the standard minimum wage.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.