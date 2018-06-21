Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

June 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Tipped worker wages

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Voters in the United States capital Washington approved a measure on Tuesday to require businesses to pay tipped workers at least US$15 per hour as a base hourly wage by 2025.

The Minimum Wage Amendment Act passed with 55.14 percent support, according to the District of Columbia Board of Elections. Employers of tipped workers are currently exempt from paying the standard minimum wage.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿