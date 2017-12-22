Top court frees SK’s ‘nut rage’ heiress

Home » World

South Korea’s top court kept a Korean Air heiress out of prison yesterday in the final verdict on the “nut rage” incident that triggered national uproar in 2014.

Cho Hyun-ah, daughter of Korean Air chief Cho Yang-ho and then the company’s vice president, became infuriated when a flight attendant served her some nuts in a bag rather than in a bowl.

She lambasted the chief steward over the behavior of his cabin crew and ordered the Seoul-bound flight, which had just departed from New York, to turn back.

The incident caused fury at home and made headlines worldwide, eventually prompting Seoul prosecutors to charge her for violating aviation security and business practices laws.

Cho was initially convicted on most counts and sentenced to a year in jail, but she was freed after the appeals court cleared her off forcing an air route change.

It maintained the more minor convictions, including interfering with business practices, but reduced her penalty to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Cho, who resigned from her position soon after the incident, spent a total of five months in jail.

The case, widely known as “nut rage,” renewed criticisms in South Korea over the powerful, family-run conglomerates that dominate the world’s 11th largest economy.

The founding families of the business giants have been criticised for running their global businesses like their personal fiefdoms with minimum scrutiny by regulators.

Park Chang-jin, the steward who was forced to kneel before Cho while she hurled personal insults at him, was later demoted after speaking out against her.