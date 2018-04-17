Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Top job for Prince Harry

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 April 17, 2018 | Print Edition

Prince Harry has been appointed a Commonwealth youth ambassador, his highest-profile public role to date that will see him encouraging young people to use the network of mostly former British colonies.

Queen Elizabeth awarded the position to her 33-year-old grandson who is fifth-in-line to the throne and has led a rebranding of the monarchy in a bid to make it more modern and relevant. “I know that serving as ambassador to young people I’m going have to try to keep up with you all ... my job will be to listen to you, my duty will be to ensure that your ideas, concerns, thoughts and hopes are heard,” Harry told a Commonwealth forum.

“I’m also incredibly grateful that the woman that I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, in which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” the prince said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿