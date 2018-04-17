Top job for Prince Harry

Home » World

Prince Harry has been appointed a Commonwealth youth ambassador, his highest-profile public role to date that will see him encouraging young people to use the network of mostly former British colonies.

Queen Elizabeth awarded the position to her 33-year-old grandson who is fifth-in-line to the throne and has led a rebranding of the monarchy in a bid to make it more modern and relevant. “I know that serving as ambassador to young people I’m going have to try to keep up with you all ... my job will be to listen to you, my duty will be to ensure that your ideas, concerns, thoughts and hopes are heard,” Harry told a Commonwealth forum.

“I’m also incredibly grateful that the woman that I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, in which she too is hugely excited to take part in,” the prince said.