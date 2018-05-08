Tourism tied to 8% of carbon emissions

Home » World

DOMESTIC and international tourism account for 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, four times more than previously estimated, according to a study published yesterday.

The multi-trillion dollar industry’s carbon footprint is expanding rapidly, driven in large part by demand for energy-intensive air travel, researchers said in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“Tourism is set to grow faster than many other economic sectors,” with revenue projected to swell by 4 percent annually through 2025, noted lead author Arunima Malik, a researcher at the University of Sydney.

Holding the sector’s carbon pollution in check will likely require carbon taxes or CO2 trading schemes for aviation, the researchers concluded.

As in decades past, the United States is the single largest emitter of tourism-related carbon emissions, with other wealthy nations — Germany, Canada and Britain — also in the top 10. But emerging economies with burgeoning middle classes have moved up the ranking, with China in second place and India, Mexico and Brazil fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

International travel involving long-haul flights is among the fastest growing sectors, and could threaten efforts to reign in planet-warming carbon pollution.

The total number of air passengers is expected to almost double by 2036 to 7.8 billion per year, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The aviation industry accounts for nearly 2 percent of all human-generated CO2 emissions, and would rank 12th if it were a country.

“We see very fast tourism demand growth from China and India over the past few years, and also expect this trend will continue in the next decade or so,” said Ya-Sen Sun, a professor at the University of Queensland Business School in Australia, and co-author of the study.

International travel accounts for a quarter of tourism-related carbon emissions. Neither tourism nor aviation are currently covered by the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which calls for capping global warming at “well below” 2 degrees Celsius. With only 1 degree of warming so far, Earth has seen a wave of droughts, heatwaves, and storms ramped up by rising seas.