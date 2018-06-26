The story appears on
Page A9
June 26, 2018
Tourist ban
A Malaysian mosque has banned tourists after a video of two female visitors in skimpy outfits dancing in front of the Muslim holy site went viral online. The pair, believed to be foreigners, were filmed doing the dance exposing their midriffs on a wall outside the mosque in the city of Kota Kinabalu.
Residents and local Muslim groups were incensed by the risque moves outside the holy site on Borneo Island. Mosque chairman Jamal Sakaran slammed “the unacceptable behaviour by foreign tourists” and announced a temporary halt to any tourists visiting the mosque.
