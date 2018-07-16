Advanced Search

July 16, 2018

Tragedy at jade mine

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar, state media and officials said yesterday. Fifteen bodies were retrieved from the site of an accident near Lonekhin village but a search was ongoing for more, said Sein Myint Tun, a police officer in Hpakant Township in Kachin state.

