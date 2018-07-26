The story appears on
Page A10
July 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Train time in Russia
Russia’s passenger trains reliably run on time — although that in itself can be a matter of confusion. Even in far-flung parts of the huge country, the schedules until now have always been in Moscow time. The national railway operator RZD yesterday announced that it will announce all train departures and arrivals in local time from August 1. That’s a change of seven hours for passengers in Vladivostok, the eastern end of the Trans-Siberian route.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.