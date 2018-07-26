Train time in Russia

Home » World

Russia’s passenger trains reliably run on time — although that in itself can be a matter of confusion. Even in far-flung parts of the huge country, the schedules until now have always been in Moscow time. The national railway operator RZD yesterday announced that it will announce all train departures and arrivals in local time from August 1. That’s a change of seven hours for passengers in Vladivostok, the eastern end of the Trans-Siberian route.